Uudised

Uudised

Märjamaa folk algas

Helerin Väronen - 0
Täna õhtul sai Märjamaal alguse XV Märjamaa folk, mis kestab pühapäevani. Esimese folgipäeva pool päeva oli pühendatud lastele ja noortele. Ametlikult...
Uudised

Keskkonnaamet annab Raplamaale välja 5 karu küttimisluba

Raplamaa Sonumid - 0
Hoinmsest, 1. augustist võib karule jahti pidada, ja seda kuni 31. oktoobrini. Keskkonnaamet andis esialgu üle Eesti kokku 87 karu küttimisluba, neist...
Uudised

Riik toetab omavalitsuste teede remonti 14 miljoni euroga

Raplamaa Sonumid - 0
Majandus- ja taristuminister Taavi Aas esitas valitsusele kohalike teede korda tegemiseks mõeldud investeeringutoetuse jagamise ettepanekud, millega on kavas teha korda ca 14,1...
Uudised

Märjamaa folk jõudis Raplasse

Helerin Väronen - 0
Täna õhtul algab Märjamaal viieteiskümnes Märjamaa folk. Tavaks on saanud, et folgi väliesinejad teevad külalisesinemisi ka väljaspool Märjamaad. Üks tavapärastest kohtadest on...
Uudised

Meelis Pernits hakkab taas juhtima Kaitseliidu kooli

Helerin Väronen - 0
Alates homsest, 1. augustist vahetuvad Kaitseliidus pealikud- Lääne maleva pealikuna alustab teenistust major Andres Välli, kes siiani juhtis Tallinna malevat ning senine...
Uudised

Põlmas toimus Soome ajastusarja võttepäev

Helerin Väronen - 0
Täna toimuvad Põlma külas Soome ajastusarja “Bad Apples” esimese hooaja võtted, mis läheb järgmisel aastal seal ka voogedastuskanali Elisa ekraanile. Üks võttepäev...
Uudised

Ehitustööd sulgevad Kiisa-Kohila tee alguse

Raplamaa Sonumid - 0
3.–31. august 2020 sulgevad rekonstrueerimistööd liiklusele Kiisa–Kohila tee km 0–1,2. Ümbersõit toimub Raasi ja Suvila tee kaudu. Objekti piiridesse...
Uudised

Raplamaa aasta bussijuht on Andrus Grüner

Raplamaa Sonumid - 0
Aasta bussijuhi tiitlit antakse MTÜ Põhja-Eesti ühistranspordikeskuse korraldatava konkurssi raames välja neljandat korda. Juba teist aastat on väljaantava tiitli konkursi piirkond koosnenud...
Uudised

Maanteeameti teade- 18. augustil aeguvad eriolukorra tõttu pikendatud tervisetõendid ja teooriaeksamid

Raplamaa Sonumid - 0
Eriolukorra ajal (16.03-31.05) lõppes ligi 12 000 mootorsõidukijuhi tervisetõendi ning 840 teooriaeksami kehtivus. Tähtaegu pikendati kuni 18. augustini. Kui...
Persoon

Kuusikul möödub esimestest põllumajanduskatsetest 95 aastat

Siim Jõgis -
0
Persoon
Kuusiku katsekeskuse ajalugu ulatub tagasi aastasse 1924. Praegu kannab asutus nime Põllumajandusuuringute Keskuse (PMK) Kuusiku katsekeskus, kuid erinevatel aegadel on seda nimetatud erinevalt. Katsekeskuses on tööl kaheksa täiskohaga ning kolm osalise koormusega töötajat. Kuusiku katsekeskuse tegemistest rääkisime asutuse juhataja...
Loe edasi
Artikkel

Arvamus

Laseme teistel öelda, mis nad meist mõtlevad

Arvamus Raplamaa Sonumid - 0
veebruaril 2009 ilmutas Maaleht Ilmar Palli loo Ilse Rahkemast. Kas peaks seletama, kes oli Ilse Rahkema? Ilmselt peaks, sest meie kultuurimälu...

Harjutused iseseisvaks eluks

Arvamus Helerin Väronen - 0
Mitmeid kordi olen inimeste käest kuulnud, kui raskeks on tehtud alaealistel töö tegemine, täpsemalt raha eest töö tegemine. Tohutu paberimajandus selle ümber...

Talud võtsid jälle külalisi vastu

Arvamus Raplamaa Sonumid - 0
Läinud nädalavahetusel sõelus sadu inimesi Eestimaa külateedel eesmärgiga saada osa kuuendatest üle-eestilistest avatud talude päevadest.Seekord oli 282 talu ja maaettevõtet oma väravad...
SportSpordiuudised

Peeter Pruus teenis teise Eesti meistritiitli

Sport Siim Solman - 0

Selgusid Raplamaa meistrid tennise üksikmängus

Sport Siim Jõgis - 0
Pühapäeval, 26. juulil jõudsid lõpule Rapla maakonna meistrivõistlused tennise üksikmängus. Meeste konkurentsis saavutas neljandat aastat järjest esikoha Erki Tammenurm. Finaalis alistas ta...

Rapla jooksuklubi teenis Eesti noorte meistrivõistlustelt seitse medalit

Sport Raplamaa Sonumid - 0
Mardo Lundver 23.-24. juulil Rakvere staadionil aset leidnud U18, U20 ja U23 Eesti meistrivõistlused võib Rap­la jooksuklubi jaoks lugeda...

Rait-Riivo Laane jätkab karjääri Rumeenia kõrgliigas

Sport Siim Jõgis - 0
Kohilast pärit korvpallur Rait-Riivo Laane jätkab tuleval hooajal mängijakarjääri Rumeenia kõrgliigas. Tema uueks koduklubiks on Miercurea Ciuc CSM. Varasemalt on Laane mänginud...
Krimi

Kultuur

Õhtu romantiliste helidega

Kultuur Raplamaa Sonumid - 0

Köitev pitsinäitus Ly galeriis

Kultuur Helerin Väronen - 0
Eelmisel esmaspäeval, 20. juulil avati Märjamaa rahvamaja Ly galeriis Helju Väli ja Kai Hermanni niplispitside ning Liina Langi pitskudumite näitus “Pits mind...

Pärimuslaagri järjepidevuse tagavad andunud laagrilised

Kultuur Helerin Väronen - 0
Juba kümme aastat on Märjamaa valla Sulu külamaja olnud juulikuus kolmel päeval koduks pärimuslaagrile, mida korraldab MTÜ Wäega Wärk. Igal aastal on...

Mõeldes barokiajastule

Kultuur admin - 0
Tiiu Luht 17. sajandit, lisaks tükike 16-ndast ja tükike 18-ndast, nimetatakse barokiajastuks (portugalikeelse sõna barroco järgi). See puudutab kirjandust,...
Lisaleht

Tarbija

